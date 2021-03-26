BBR Partners LLC Has $164.30 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 13.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $164,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,448. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

