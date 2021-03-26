BBR Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. The company has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.03 and a 52 week high of $373.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

