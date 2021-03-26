BBR Partners LLC Sells 8,149 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.57. 183,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

