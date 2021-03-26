BBR Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.21. 169,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $297.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

