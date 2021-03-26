BBR Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.54. 29,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

