BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

