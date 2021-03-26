BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0027 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $22,436.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

