Beer Money Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $278,420.93 and $90,962.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

