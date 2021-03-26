Beetle Coin Reaches Market Cap of $421,580.40 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $421,580.40 and $632,615.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,650,448 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.