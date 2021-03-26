Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Beijing Capital International Airport stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

