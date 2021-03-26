Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $76.39 million and $13,915.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

