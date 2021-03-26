Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Up 5.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.93 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). 701,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 375,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £391.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other news, insider Septima Maguire acquired 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £19,910.68 ($26,013.43).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

