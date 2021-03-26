Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BWMX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 42,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,871. Betterware de Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

