Bezant 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,627.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 270% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 150.5% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.