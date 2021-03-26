Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) shares traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 1,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

