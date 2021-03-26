BidiPass (BDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,997.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $723,544.75 and approximately $88,997.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

