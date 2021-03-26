BIKI (BIKI) Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $16.39 million and $1.48 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

