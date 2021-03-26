Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,352 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.01% of Bill.com worth $1,236,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold 154,036 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

BILL stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

