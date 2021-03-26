Binance Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $39.06 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.06 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.74 or 0.00459409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
