Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,380,045,403 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.