BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Raised to $87.00 at BTIG Research

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $60.73 on Friday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

