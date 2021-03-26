Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BFRA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 144,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.25. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

