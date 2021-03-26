BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,181 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
