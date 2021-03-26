Bionic (BNC) Price Up 310.7% Over Last Week

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 310.7% against the US dollar. One Bionic token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $77,453.11 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00074767 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bionic Token Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 tokens. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

