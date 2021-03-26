Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 348,376 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $16.31.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

