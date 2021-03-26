BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BTAI opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

