Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of research firms have commented on BIREF. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $561.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.