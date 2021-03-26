Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.66. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 1,304,442 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The firm has a market cap of C$699.42 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

