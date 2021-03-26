Bird.Money Hits One Day Volume of $1.88 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $215.98 or 0.00393145 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Bird.Money Token Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,468 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Bird.Money Token Trading

