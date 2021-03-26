Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $476,256.21 and $260.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,031.62 or 1.00174727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.89 or 0.00365691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00284571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00670103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00073973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,114,371 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

