Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Cap Tops $596.54 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $596.54 million and approximately $61.24 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 69.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.12 or 0.00058542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.00921626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00367543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001298 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars.

