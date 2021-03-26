Bitcoin Classic Price Up 83.3% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 140.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $45,169.64 and approximately $560.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003949 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

