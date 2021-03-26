Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $600.90 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $34.31 or 0.00062110 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $600.90 million and approximately $88.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00239588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

