Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $34,806.87 and $662.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,958.07 or 0.99892772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00034251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.