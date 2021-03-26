BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $182,661.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

