Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $$6.79 during midday trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

