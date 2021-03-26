Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.
Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $$6.79 during midday trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
About Blackline Safety
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.