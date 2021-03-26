BlackRock Inc. Purchases 206,412 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.17% of Organogenesis worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

