BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.72% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

