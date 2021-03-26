Blake Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

