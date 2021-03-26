Blank Wallet (BLANK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $17.49 million and $1.84 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,486 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.