BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0005

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $26,162.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005466 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,697,738 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

