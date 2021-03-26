Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.24. Blink Charging shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 14,060 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 4.23.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

