BlitzPredict (XBP) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $617,853.17 and $401.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

