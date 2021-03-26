Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 8,392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,699,473. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

