Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 8,392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Line Protection Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,699,473. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
