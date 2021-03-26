BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 6,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 32.12%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

