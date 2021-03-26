BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNPQY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

