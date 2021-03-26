BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

DHF stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.10.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

