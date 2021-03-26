BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in BOK Financial by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

