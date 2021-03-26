BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

