Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 3,700 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,566,954.30.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

On Friday, February 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,602.00.

On Friday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,776.80.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.04.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.